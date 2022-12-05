BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,472 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1,345.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $281.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.64. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $217.44 and a one year high of $422.60.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.30.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

