BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 14,825 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,825 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 33.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the first quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Global Stock Down 0.6 %
Liberty Global stock opened at $20.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $29.17.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.
