BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 14,825 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,825 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 33.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the first quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Stock Down 0.6 %

Liberty Global stock opened at $20.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $29.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,028,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 158,706 shares of company stock worth $3,172,623 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.