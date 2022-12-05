BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 16,500 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELAN opened at $13.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $29.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 64,200 shares of company stock valued at $938,930. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

