BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 236,353 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 333,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,353 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Tilray were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth $54,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Tilray by 57.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth $73,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $4.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $9.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.85 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 78.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on Tilray to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Tilray from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.49.

Insider Transactions at Tilray

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,574,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,130,910.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,050,000 shares of company stock worth $3,468,500. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading

