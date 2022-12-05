BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,365 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,085 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in F5 by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in F5 by 568.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in F5 by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in F5 by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $25,491.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $25,491.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $768,791.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,035 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FFIV has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.23.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $153.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.66 and its 200-day moving average is $154.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $249.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $700.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.17 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

