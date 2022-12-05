BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,793 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 5,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 198.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AFG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AFG stock opened at $141.74 on Monday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $152.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.31.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.