BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 311 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 137,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth about $12,821,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Zai Lab to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $36.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.40. Zai Lab Limited has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $73.85.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.58 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 301.79% and a negative return on equity of 47.41%. On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $74,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

