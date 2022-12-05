BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 431,205 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 431,205 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 80.0% during the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 18,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,160,000 after buying an additional 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth $35,306,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 294.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,350,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,064,000 after buying an additional 4,739,152 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 672.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,384,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,282,000 after buying an additional 2,075,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 76.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,549,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,986,000 after buying an additional 1,965,940 shares in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPG stock opened at $7.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.45%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPG. StockNews.com began coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

