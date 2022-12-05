BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 461 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 313.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 62 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2,800.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $814.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $822.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $768.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.94. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $598.01 and a 52 week high of $947.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.77%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.