BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 4,685 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,976 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZEN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 900.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 807,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,172,000 after acquiring an additional 727,082 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,551,000 after buying an additional 595,600 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,968,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,131,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 1,583.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,114,000 after buying an additional 445,912 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.40.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $535,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,519 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,029.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZEN opened at $77.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average of $76.65. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.16 and a 52 week high of $130.83.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $416.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.19 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

