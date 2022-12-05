BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 5,249 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 40.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 41.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 685,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,070,000 after acquiring an additional 77,836 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FBHS stock opened at $63.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.56. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.95 and a 52 week high of $108.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

