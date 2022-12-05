BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 6,110 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 27,125.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of KNX opened at $56.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average is $50.07. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KNX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Stories

