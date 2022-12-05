BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 7,510 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,510 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 294.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 32.8% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Lincoln National Price Performance

LNC stock opened at $38.82 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $32.59 and a one year high of $76.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($12.16). Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.94%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

