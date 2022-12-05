BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 75,911 Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,911 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSPD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 4.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 16.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 493,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 22.4% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 84,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 162,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $17.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.10. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $51.61.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSPD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

