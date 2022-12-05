BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 8,472 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,472 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $31.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.55. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

