BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 8,582 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,582 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 324.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 16,850 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,094,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,755,000 after acquiring an additional 57,912 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 7.3% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 61,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 20.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 497,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,359,000 after acquiring an additional 84,205 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $40.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 0.62. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

In other Rollins news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,265,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 804,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,813,093.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rollins news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,265,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 804,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,813,093.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,895,089. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

About Rollins

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

