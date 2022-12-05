BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 9,292 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,292 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in BorgWarner by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 81,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in BorgWarner by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 275,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 81,710 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in BorgWarner by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in BorgWarner by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,038,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,395,000 after purchasing an additional 127,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.11.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $42.68 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average of $37.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

