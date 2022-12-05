BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,107 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $6,096,812.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 374,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,467,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $6,096,812.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 374,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,467,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $29,418.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,345.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,185 shares of company stock worth $8,523,904 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $157.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.64. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $119.64 and a twelve month high of $169.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -524.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

