BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 762.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $121.60 on Monday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $269.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. The firm had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $625,432.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.09, for a total value of $1,608,094.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,847.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $625,432.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,521 shares of company stock valued at $10,898,042. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BILL. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bill.com to $165.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bill.com from $183.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bill.com from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bill.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bill.com from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.10.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

