BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 13,270 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2,347.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 31.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.1% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AOS stock opened at $60.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.75. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

