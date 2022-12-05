BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WHR. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR opened at $146.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.45. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $124.43 and a 1 year high of $245.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 112.72%.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.