Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 407.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 259.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 82.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 104.4% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

BRO opened at $59.52 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

