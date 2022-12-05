Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,485 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $77,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 12.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 982.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,223.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.19.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $51.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $97.39.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

