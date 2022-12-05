Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock Holdings Lowered by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,286 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,843,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,802,000 after purchasing an additional 290,006 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,997 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,165,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,321,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,253,000 after acquiring an additional 51,185 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,756,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,200 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CZR stock opened at $51.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.82. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $97.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.19.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,223.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

