Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,077 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,455 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,297,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 46,111 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,843,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $255.02 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $344.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.06 and its 200-day moving average is $254.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

