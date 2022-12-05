Cannell & Co. Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cannell & Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,255.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 644,475 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 617,114 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.5% of Cannell & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $68,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 50 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 916.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.61.

Amazon.com stock opened at $94.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $960.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.40, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.87 and a 1 year high of $177.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

