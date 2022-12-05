Cannell & Co. Has $68.45 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,255.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 644,475 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 617,114 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.5% of Cannell & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $68,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,764.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,142,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,113,256,000 after buying an additional 45,560,351 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,780.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,843,844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,019,394,000 after purchasing an additional 35,830,928 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,923.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,947,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375,927 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,739.3% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 24,033,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,552,550,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726,423 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,795.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,043,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,916,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $114.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $94.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.71 and a 200 day moving average of $115.90. The stock has a market cap of $960.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.87 and a 12 month high of $177.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

