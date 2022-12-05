Cannell & Co. Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cannell & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,816 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.7% of Cannell & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $75,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,794,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Apple by 150.3% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 505,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $147.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

