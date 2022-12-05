Cannell & Co. Sells 7,816 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cannell & Co. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,816 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.7% of Cannell & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $75,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its stake in Apple by 27.0% during the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $147.81 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.76 and a 200-day moving average of $149.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

