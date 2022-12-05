Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $7,107,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,570,000 after purchasing an additional 932,873 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,410,000 after purchasing an additional 586,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,463,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,641,000 after purchasing an additional 432,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $97.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.54. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $90.27 and a one year high of $162.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $398,695,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,616 shares of company stock worth $2,821,834 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

