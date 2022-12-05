Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,318 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CCL opened at $10.00 on Monday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.46). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.99% and a negative return on equity of 65.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

