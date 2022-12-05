Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 1,777 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $13.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,500.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

