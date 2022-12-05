Cetera Investment Advisers Has $278,000 Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,125.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $310,713.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,454.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $310,713.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,454.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $946,154.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 281,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,918,981.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,333 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 1.8 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $188.83 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $193.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several research firms have commented on AXON. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.25.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

