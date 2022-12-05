ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,783 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,115,000 after acquiring an additional 509,151 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 321,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCXI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $51.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.22. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

