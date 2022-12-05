Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,651,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,948 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $72,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,953,000 after buying an additional 548,149 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,462,000 after buying an additional 5,698,601 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,643,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,423,000 after buying an additional 2,093,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,091,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,495,000 after buying an additional 611,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,448,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,844,000 after buying an additional 1,503,125 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NET stock opened at $48.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.50. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $170.40.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $815,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,737.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $815,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,737.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 15,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $781,497.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 408,959 shares of company stock valued at $22,736,275 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cloudflare to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.76.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

