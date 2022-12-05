Commerce Bank Acquires New Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 218.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter worth $31,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AI. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

C3.ai Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,378 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $34,290.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,378 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $34,290.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,049,785.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,639. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $13.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.35. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $36.33.

About C3.ai

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.