Commerce Bank Buys 3,236 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 109.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,590,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,781 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 53.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,124,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,744,000 after purchasing an additional 738,910 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 150.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 821,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,142,000 after purchasing an additional 493,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 956.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 534,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,082,000 after purchasing an additional 483,485 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 2.9 %

In related news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,212.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $37.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average is $38.99.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.