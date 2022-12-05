Commerce Bank Buys 4,142 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 2.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 5.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 16.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Wayfair by 2.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $42.10 on Monday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $240.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.79.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $78,597.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,746 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,156.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $49,099.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $78,597.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,746 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,309 shares of company stock worth $1,054,126 over the last three months. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wayfair from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.93.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

