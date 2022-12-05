Commerce Bank Buys New Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Commerce Bank bought a new stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in nCino by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of nCino by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 191,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,640,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,726,000 after acquiring an additional 632,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of nCino to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.73.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $26.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 0.35. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $58.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.09.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.51 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $363,930.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,840.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $40,950.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,439.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $363,930.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,840.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,005 shares of company stock worth $883,149 in the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

