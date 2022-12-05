Commerce Bank Buys New Shares in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,562 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTNX. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 254,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 22,915 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 9.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $30.53 on Monday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $34.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average of $20.38.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 24,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $552,269.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,580,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $1,499,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,250,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO David Sangster sold 24,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $552,269.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,580,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,852 shares of company stock worth $2,587,546. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nutanix to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Nutanix from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Nutanix to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

