Commerce Bank Buys Shares of 5,191 RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,191 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 31.7% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 289.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 182,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 135,300 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 5.2% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 21.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 16,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 80.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 21,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $72,683.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,352.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $207,298.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,791,691.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $72,683.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 110,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,352.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,052 shares of company stock valued at $586,905 over the last ninety days. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RNG opened at $38.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $216.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $90.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.87.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

