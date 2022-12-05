Commerce Bank Grows Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 27,125.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of KNX stock opened at $56.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $62.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.05). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.24.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

