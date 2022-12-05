Commerce Bank Has $232,000 Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Incyte were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY opened at $83.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.80. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.00 million. Analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INCY. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim lowered Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.20.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

