Commerce Bank Has $256,000 Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAM. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,344,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $51,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 133,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 3.4 %

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $45.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,923,592 shares of company stock valued at $168,759,281 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

