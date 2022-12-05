Commerce Bank Has $258,000 Stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,465 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $20.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $30.48.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRIP shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.08.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

