Commerce Bank Has $260,000 Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 39,591 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 342.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $45,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 233.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

COLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.88.

Shares of COLM opened at $91.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.00 and its 200-day moving average is $75.10. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $103.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

