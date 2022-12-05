Commerce Bank Has $266,000 Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,098,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,893,000 after purchasing an additional 639,019 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,530,000 after purchasing an additional 317,622 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,625,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,153,000 after purchasing an additional 159,800 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,391,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,293,000 after purchasing an additional 225,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,200,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,767,000 after purchasing an additional 31,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Argus downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.03.

Insider Activity

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,003,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,003,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $215,287.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $215,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,741 shares of company stock worth $1,337,388. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGM opened at $37.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.90. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

