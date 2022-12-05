Commerce Bank Invests $219,000 in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PECO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

PECO stock opened at $32.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $36.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 448.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $301,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,993.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

See Also

