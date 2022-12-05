Commerce Bank Invests $267,000 in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Signify Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 938,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,041,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Signify Health by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,882,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,257,000 after acquiring an additional 890,181 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Signify Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Signify Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGFY. Piper Sandler cut Signify Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Signify Health from $20.00 to $30.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Signify Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Signify Health from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Signify Health to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.15.

Signify Health Trading Up 0.2 %

Signify Health Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:SGFY opened at $28.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Signify Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $29.88.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

