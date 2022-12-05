Commerce Bank Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $91.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.09. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $108.58.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

